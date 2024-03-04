Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Markel Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $289.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.61 and its 200 day moving average is $286.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $6,926,004. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

