Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after purchasing an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,473,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,001,000 after purchasing an additional 169,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $700.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $613.14 and a 200 day moving average of $514.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $702.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $556.43.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

