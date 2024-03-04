Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.89 Million Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $11.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

