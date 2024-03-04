Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $5.22 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $137.44 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

