Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.93 Million Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.2% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 145.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares in the company, valued at $224,101.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

