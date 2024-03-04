Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $353.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $357.40.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

