Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Watsco stock opened at $394.54 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.05 and a 52-week high of $433.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.48 and its 200 day moving average is $383.81. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watsco

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.