Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,575 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

PRU opened at $106.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average is $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

