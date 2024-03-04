Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,624 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CRH by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $5,803,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

CRH Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $81.87 on Monday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $84.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average is $63.32.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

