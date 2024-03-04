Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 921 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,633 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

ORCL stock opened at $113.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $313.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.04. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

