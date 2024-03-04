Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,723 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,723 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.4% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $840.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $627.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $840.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

