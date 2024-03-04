Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,894,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 441,611 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,017,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.3 %

AMD stock traded up $4.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.24. The stock had a trading volume of 53,182,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,614,203. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $331.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $78.51 and a one year high of $211.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.