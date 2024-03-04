ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Raised to $8.30 at The Goldman Sachs Group

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $8.30 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. ADT has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. ADT had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADT by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,786 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 304,754 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ADT by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,966,871 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 602,704 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,873 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ADT by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Featured Articles

