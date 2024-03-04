ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. ADMA Biologics traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 499526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 80,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 157,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 84,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

