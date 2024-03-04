ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADMA. StockNews.com raised ADMA Biologics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 3.0 %

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,391,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,988,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,891,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 110,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,355,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after purchasing an additional 669,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after buying an additional 118,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

