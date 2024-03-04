Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $113,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $766.08. The stock had a trading volume of 213,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,266. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $656.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.