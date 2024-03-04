Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 167,700 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 167,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $80,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.18 and its 200 day moving average is $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $212.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

