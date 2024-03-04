Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 14,100 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,764,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Altria Group worth $74,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,459,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,377,000 after buying an additional 32,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after buying an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Down 2.9 %

MO stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,216,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,896. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

