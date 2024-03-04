Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 3,940,308 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940,308 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.26% of Kenvue worth $101,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 227.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 615.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 379.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,912,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock remained flat at $18.82 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,528,240. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.