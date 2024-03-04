Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New $75.61 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 705,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $75,609,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.10% of Blackstone as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.53. 1,438,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,555. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

