Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 421,200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $78,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.14. 460,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,515. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $193.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

