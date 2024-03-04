Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $93.69 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,350 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.20% of Constellation Brands worth $93,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.05. The company had a trading volume of 92,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,728. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile



Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

