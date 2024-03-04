Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $85.94 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 291,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $85,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,838,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 243,715,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

OXY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

