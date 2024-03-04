Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $108.29 Million Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,142,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 725,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 2.95% of Enerplus worth $108,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in Enerplus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 7,592.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,092,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,787 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,907,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Enerplus by 1,314.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 239,382 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,697,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus stock remained flat at $17.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

ERF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

