Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $72,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.25. 630,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.15 and a 200-day moving average of $150.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $1,112,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,395,447.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $1,112,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,976 shares in the company, valued at $22,395,447.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,648,101 shares of company stock worth $593,310,589. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

