Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 561,000 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 273.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $67,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 464,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.89. 347,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.27.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

