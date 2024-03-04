Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 426,822 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,439,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,822 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $97,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 51.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 317.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after purchasing an additional 944,765 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $2,241,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $12,531,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,941,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

