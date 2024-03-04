ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the January 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 590.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACSAF opened at C$40.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.99. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of C$29.31 and a 12-month high of C$44.46.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

