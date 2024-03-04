Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

ACHL stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 50,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

