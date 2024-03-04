Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $5.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Absci Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ABSI opened at $5.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Absci has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABSI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Absci during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Absci by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Absci by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Absci during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

