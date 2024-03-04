Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Down 21.7% in February

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $17.38. 65,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,637. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGI. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

