Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV) Short Interest Update

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Able View Global Stock Down 1.0 %

ABLV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.00. 2,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,422. Able View Global has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Able View Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Able View Global in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Able View Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Able View Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Able View Global Company Profile

Able View Global Inc operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer service, overseas logistics, warehouse, and fulfilment.

