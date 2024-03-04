9,812 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chevron Trading Down 2.3 %

CVX stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.36. 1,962,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,577,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $277.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

