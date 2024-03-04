89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up to $12.62

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.62, but opened at $16.63. 89bio shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 1,454,863 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

89bio Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at 89bio

In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 33.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,489 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at about $178,000.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

