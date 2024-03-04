7,646 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 19.4% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 84,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 46.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,462,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,784,000 after purchasing an additional 461,741 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 34.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.02.

NYSE CMA traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,911. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.10%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

