7,000 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Acquired by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 1,218.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 62.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $2.46 on Monday, hitting $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,934. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.54.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

