691 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Elevatus Welath Management

Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $9.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $791.83. 1,606,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $673.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610.60. The company has a market cap of $752.37 billion, a PE ratio of 135.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.32 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 89.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.