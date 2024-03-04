62,180 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sealed Air by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Sealed Air by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

