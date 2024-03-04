5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) & Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Financial Survey

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) and Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of 5N Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Clariant shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of 5N Plus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 5N Plus and Clariant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5N Plus 6.35% 7.72% 2.73% Clariant N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5N Plus $242.37 million 1.26 -$23.00 million $0.18 19.06 Clariant N/A N/A N/A $0.47 26.55

This table compares 5N Plus and Clariant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Clariant has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 5N Plus. 5N Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clariant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for 5N Plus and Clariant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5N Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A Clariant 0 0 1 0 3.00

5N Plus presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.35%. Given 5N Plus’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 5N Plus is more favorable than Clariant.

Summary

5N Plus beats Clariant on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc. produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients, animal feed additives, specialized chemicals, commercial grade metals, alloys, engineered powders, and recycling services. The company serves renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging, manufacturing, electronic, consumer, and industrial application markets. 5N Plus Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Clariant

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents. The Catalysis segment provides catalyst products for use as ammonia cracking, ammonia, custom catalysts, ethylene and derivatives, fischer-tropsch, fuel cell, fuel upgrading, gas processing, hydrogen, hydrogenation, liquid hydrogen carrier, low-carbon ammonia, low-carbon methanol, methanol, methanol-to-propylene, off-gas treatment, olefins purification, on-purpose propylene, oxidation, polypropylene, refinery stream purification, styrene, zeolite powders, biocatalysis, cellulosic ethanol, cellulosic sugars, low-carbon advanced biofuels, and residue-derived biochemical intermediates. The Natural Resources segment provides chemicals for oil, gas, mining, and refinery industries; services for oil and gas industries; emulsifiers for explosives, as well as cold-flow additive applications for middle distillates in refineries; mineral-based specialty products for bio- and renewable fuel purification, BTX catalysts, cargo and device protection, cat litter, chemical recycling, civil engineering, clay specialties, detergent additives, edible oil purification, feed additives, foundry additives, kerosene and jet fuel purification, paper additives, PVC stabilizers, and wastewater treatment applications; and flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in acid scavengers, antioxidiants, antistatic agents, halogen-free flame retardants, heat stabilizers, hot-melt adhesives, light stabilizers, lubricants, processing aids, processing stabilizers, release agents, slip control agents, and surface modifiers. Clariant AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Muttenz, Switzerland.

