5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Jean-Marie Bourassa Acquires 60,100 Shares

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 60,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.52 per share, with a total value of C$271,561.85.

5N Plus Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE VNP traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 242,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,808. The company has a market capitalization of C$414.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60. 5N Plus Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.86 and a 1-year high of C$4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Featured Stories

