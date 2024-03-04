28,223 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,664,000 after purchasing an additional 248,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133,598 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,787,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Premier by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,380,000 after acquiring an additional 409,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Premier by 4.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,372,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,272,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC stock opened at $20.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.37. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.55 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.15.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

