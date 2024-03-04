27,324 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Acquired by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Sun Communities accounts for about 2.2% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 183,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 25.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 24.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2,782.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.74. The stock had a trading volume of 570,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.87. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $146.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 326.32%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.