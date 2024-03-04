250,000 Shares in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNU) Acquired by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the third quarter worth $52,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowen Acquisition in the third quarter worth $287,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Bowen Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,338,000.

NASDAQ BOWNU traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $10.47. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

