2,332 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,332 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,146,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,595 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,726,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $291.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.67.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,485 shares of company stock worth $106,962,712 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.