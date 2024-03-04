2,246 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,952,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,168,863,000 after buying an additional 446,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of SBUX traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $92.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,908,832. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $95.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.
View Our Latest Report on SBUX
Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
