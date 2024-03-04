2,000 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 230,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.48. 2,048,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,837. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

