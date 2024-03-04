1,966 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Ellerson Group Inc. ADV

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,604,501. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average of $82.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

