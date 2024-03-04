1607 Capital Partners LLC Takes $730,000 Position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of The New America High Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 76.2% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 166,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,846 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 99.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,340,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 670,130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 36,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The New America High Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.27. 2,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,547. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

