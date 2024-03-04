1607 Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

1607 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 125.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 37,378 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 15.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 1.0 %

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.