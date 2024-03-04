1,567,490 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,567,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,912,000. United States Steel comprises about 0.3% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.70% of United States Steel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE X traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,713. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

